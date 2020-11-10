Construction worker dies after machinery falls off bridge

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Missouri transportation officials say a construction worker died after the equipment he was using fell off a bridge near St. Louis. The worker, 59-year-old Alan Jackson, of Pevely, died Tuesday while working on the Blanchette Bridge, which connects Interstate 70 between St. Louis and St. Charles counties over the Missouri River. Jackson was found unconscious inside the machinery, which landed on a sand embankment. He died later at a hospital. The highway patrol says Jackson was removing construction decking from under the bridge when the weight shifted and the equipment fell off the bridge. He worked for KCI Construction Co. in St. Louis, which is repairing the bridge.