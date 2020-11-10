COVID-19 surge forces Legislative veto session postponement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois General Assembly is postponing its veto session due to the surge of COVID-19 in the state. Senate President Don Harmon said Tuesday the surge of the pandemic is no time to bring together hundreds of people from around the state. The veto session was scheduled for Nov. 17 through 19 and Dec. 1 through 3. House Speaker Michael Madigan said the health and safety of the people who work for and serve in the General Assembly is paramount. He says the legislative leadership will monitor the situation and consult medical experts before scheduling days for the veto session.