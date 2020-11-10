European leaders weigh terrorism strategy after attacks

PARIS (AP) — The leaders of France, Germany, Austria and the EU are meeting Tuesday to discuss Europe’s response to terrorism threats after a string of attacks. French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz are meeting in person after both of their countries have lost lives to Islamic extremist attackers in recent weeks. They will then hold a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council to discuss a collective anti-terrorism strategy. Macron has proposed tighter controls on the EU’s external borders and a tougher migration policy.