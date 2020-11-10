Ex-Vatican envoy faces sexual abuse charge in French court

PARIS (AP) — The Vatican’s former ambassador to France goes on trial Tuesday for alleged sexual misconduct. Multiple men accused Archbishop Luigi Ventura of groping and inappropriate touching. Exceptionally, the Vatican last year lifted the ambassador’s diplomatic immunity, allowing for his trial and for the allegations to be properly investigated. Ventura has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. One of his accusers filed a police report in Paris in 2019 accusing Ventura of touching his buttocks repeatedly during a reception at Paris City Hall. The trial comes the same day the Vatican releases a report into an influential American cardinal defrocked over sexual wrongdoing.