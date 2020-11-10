Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Foreign Office says the Falklands will soon be landmine free, almost 40 years after a 1982 conflict between the United Kingdom and Argentina in the South Atlantic islands. A U.K.-funded mine clearing program is set to end three years ahead of schedule. People on the Falklands are set to detonate the final mine during a Nov. 14 ceremony. Argentina lost the war for the South Atlantic archipelago after its troops embarked on an ill-fated invasion. The conflict claimed the lives of 649 Argentines and 255 British soldiers. The U.K. minister responsible for the Falklands says Britain plans to fund demining projects elsewhere, including Afghanistan, Angola, Cambodia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.