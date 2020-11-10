Gunmen kill local union leader in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed a local union leader outside a mosque in southwestern Baluchistan province. The assailants gunned down the union leader as he came out of the mosque after evening prayers on Monday in the village of Pashin. The attackers fled the scene and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the drive-by shooting. An investigation is underway. The merchants union denounced the killing and said shops and markets would remain closed Tuesday in protest in Quetta, Baluchistan’s capital. The union leader was known for his struggle to protect the rights of traders and shop owners in the region.