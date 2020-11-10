Hannibal City Hall to temporarily close due to COVID-19

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Hannibal City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday due to staffing shortages related to COVID-19, according to Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks & Recreation.

Richards stated all essential services will continue and payments to the Board of Public Works can be made by using the kiosk on the Broadway side of City Hall or in person or through a drop box at the BPW office at 3 Industrial Loop. Information from Board of Public Works is also available by calling 573-221-8050.

The HBPW offers multiple ways to access account information on its website.

Richards added the Hannibal Police Department will continue to offer lobby assistance 24 hours a day at the police station at 777 Broadway.

Municipal court payments may be made online at trafficpayment.com and fines can be paid via telephone at 1-800-444-1187.

Messages may be left by calling City Hall at 573-221-0111 or Hannibal Parks & Recreation 573-221-0154.