Hannibal Middle School to switch to remote learning

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson announced Tuesday that the Middle School would switch to remote learning on Monday and continue it through Thanksgiving break.

Johnson reported the reason for the switch was that the school did not have enough substitute teachers to replace staff currently in quarantine.

Johnson said classes will still be held at the school until Monday. She added, it is essential for students to be in class through Friday in order to be prepared for online instruction.

Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled but will be closely monitored through the closure with appropriate precautions in place. If circumstances worsen, this may need to be re-evaluated.

Johnson added this on-line learning is not like the learning enrichment provided during the spring closure. She said attendance will be monitored, and grades will be given for all work during this closure.