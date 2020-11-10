Hawkeyes (DB) Daraun McKinney Set To Transfer From The University Of Iowa

University of Iowa football student-athlete Daraun McKinney has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, with the intention to transfer.

The announcement was made Tuesday by head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

McKinney is a defensive back from River Rouge, Michigan. The redshirt freshman has seen action on special teams in Iowa’s three games.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to Minneapolis this week to face the University of Minnesota on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. as the two Big Ten conference teams battle for Floyd of Rosedale.