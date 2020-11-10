Holiday Gift Show revamped into a bake sale

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The 52nd annual Holiday Gift Show has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The gift show is put on by the Quincy Service League as one of their largest fundraisers every year.

The Quincy Service League is a 10-year commitment group run by 60 active members and over 100 sustainers in the Quincy Community.

The group of women joined together to be apart of something larger than themselves, and give back to the community, and over the past few years have donated over 100,000 in scholarships and grants to the community.

Kristin Dreasler a member, said this year they want to focus on giving back, safely.

“The Holiday Gift Show has been a staple in the Quincy Community for years. This year of course we are impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We realize that we needed to do our part in keeping the community safe and healthy. So, we have opted to do a bake sale in lieu of the gift show.”

Dreasler said she hopes the community still comes out.

We hope that the residents and people in the community and in the Tri-State area continue to support the Quincy Service League. And we hope that people reach out and they pre-order cakes, they pre-order their chicken salad. And the funding we gather from that will be given right back into our community programs.”

The bake sale is scheduled for November 21st from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.. Organizers encourage the community to pre-order items so that they can accommodate all orders.

To pre-order your holiday dessert, please visit the Quincy Service League Holiday Gift Show Facebook page, or email Laura Keane at qslgiftshowcochair@gmail.com.