Hospital Report: Nov. 10, 2020

DEATHS

Diane M. Whitley, 81, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:45 AM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO. The James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley J. Crank, 93, of Quincy, passed away at 11:28 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Services for Shirley J. Crank will be announced by the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon.

Robert C. "Bob" Linnemann, age 72 of Mesa, AZ and formerly of Quincy, died on Thursday, November 6, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

Esther w. Sherman, age 93, of Quincy, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in St. Vincent’s Home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Esther W. Sherman.

Carolyn Sue Dietle, 76, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 1:17 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Adam Klauser & Adrienne Weisenburger had a boy.

Kenden Dawson & Kyana Hammers had a girl.

Mathew Tourney & Sha'Andra Lewis had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.