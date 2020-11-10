Illinois sets single-day COVID-19 record, again tops 12,000
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has set another single-day record for coronavirus infections. The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the state since the pandemic began has surpassed 500,000. State public health officials on Tuesday reported 12,623 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus. In Chicago, officials introduced an updated travel ban, advising against unnessary travel to any location outside the city.