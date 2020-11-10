Iowa audit: Problems with sheriff’s evidence room integrity

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — A new state auditor’s report has confirmed problems with the integrity of the evidence room of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office in northwestern Iowa. State Auditor Rob Sand said in a special investigation report released Tuesday that record logs of evidence did not match the actual evidence in inventory in at least six cases. That included 49 pills of both over-the-counter medicines and unknown substances missing from the evidence room. Investigators also found that some evidence bags had been tampered with and 18 instances in which the sheriff’s department failed to keep sufficient records to determine whether something was missing from the evident room.