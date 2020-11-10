Iowa governor announces new COVID-19 restrictions

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a new proclamation with several public health measures that will take effect starting at midnight on Wednesday.

During a news conference on Tuesday, the governor said she had signed a new proclamation extending the public health emergency for another 30 days, and this proclamation imposes several measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

When the proclamation goes into effect, Reynolds says any social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting gatherings with more than 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors will be prohibited unless everyone over the age of two wear masks. Groups attending will be limited to eight people.

Additionally, at indoor youth or high school sporting events, only two spectators will be allowed for each participant.

At restaurants, the governor says bars and restaurants will be required to limit groups to eight people as well. The distancing of six feet per group will still be required and customers will have to be seated to confirm food and drinks.

The proclamation also says masks will be required at certain businesses that provide personal services including salons, barbershops, massage therapy, tattooing and tanning.

Bowling alleys, arcades, bingo halls, pool halls and children play centers will be required to restrict groups to eight people unless they are all from the same household. All groups will have to maintain six-feet social distancing.

Reynolds says if one of the new guidelines is not enforced, it is considered a misdemeanor.

The new proclamation comes as Iowa is seeing record-high numbers of both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As of Tuesday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 4,441 more cases with 1,135 people hospitalized across the state due to the virus.

Last week, the governor announced $25 million in CARES Act funding for Iowa hospitals, while also asking everyone in the state to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. She reminded Iowans that wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands, social distancing, and getting your flu shot are steps people can take to flatten the curve and stop the spread.