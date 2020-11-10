Judge recuses herself from Portage mayor’s bribery retrial

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has recused herself from the bribery case of a former northwestern Indiana mayor only days after setting a date for his retrial in that case. The Post-Tribune reports that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Theresa Springmann in Hammond recused herself Friday from the case involving former Portage Mayor James Snyder. On Nov. 2, Springmann had scheduled Dec. 7 as the start for Snyder’s retrial on a soliciting bribes charge, which alleges that he solicited a bribe from two local businessmen. Snyder was convicted in February 2019 of bribery and federal tax violations, but the bribery verdict was later overturned.