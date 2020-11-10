Kansas City man sentenced in fatal police pursuit crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after admitting that he caused a fatal crash while fleeing from police. Miguel Ayala pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated. Prosecutors said Ayala was fleeing police in February after a woman reported he tried to hit her with his car. Ayala eventually hit another vehicle. The driver, 38-year-old Rebecca White, later died from her injuries. A 3-year-old child in the victim’s car also was injured but survived. Court records indicate Ayala had a blood-alcohol content of .347 after the crash.