Keokuk, Fort Madison schools to start remote learning

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- Both the Keokuk and Fort Madison school districts will move to completely remote learning as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Lee County.

Both districts got state approval for a waiver that would allow them to move to 100 percent online learning on Tuesday.

"That will start Wednesday and will continue through Friday, November 20th," Keokuk superintendent Christine Barnes said.

With the entire week of Thanksgiving off, Barnes said they hope to have students back in the classroom after Thanksgiving break.



While the district has one student currently positive, one waiting for results and 85 in quarantine, Barnes said the most pressing concern has been their staffing levels.

Currently 10 KPS staff members are positive for the virus and another five are in quarantine.

"Part of it has really been about continuing to provide quality education and being able to staff at sufficient levels," Barnes said.

Fort Madison schools announced on their website they were also approved for the waiver today.

They said their 100 percent remote learning will also start on Wednesday and go until November 24 when they'll go on Thanksgiving break.

Barnes said she has been working closely with Fort Madison superintendent Erin Slater to tackle similar issues in their districts.

But, not all Lee County schools will be going remote.

Central Lee officials said the success of their pod learning system has allowed them to keep kids in the classroom.

"Over the course of the school year we've actually transitioned a few of those pods back into the building," superintendent Andy Crozier said.

But he said the recent surge of cases has changed that.

"Now we're having the conversation of moving them back into the pods as we're anticipating a very challenging 8 to 12 weeks ahead of us," Crozier said.

Officials in both districts said the choices people make in the next few weeks will have big consequences.

"When you are around people wear those masks, wash those hands. If you have symptoms at all maybe meet at another time when you're symptoms free," Barnes said.

"Let's make good decisions as adults to make sure kids can stay in school and learn," Crozier said.

