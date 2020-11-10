Lee County health officials warn of COVID surge

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- The Lee County Health Department is warning county residents they need to do their part to get the coronavirus under control.

Officials said the county is in the middle of a surge, with the average two week positivity rate sitting at 18.6 percent.

They said it's due to a combination of large gatherings, cooler temperatures forcing people indoors and people letting their guard down on wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.

"I think we have it in just about every community in the county and so it's not one place or the other, it's community spread so we need to practice our public health interventions," public health administrator Michelle Ross said.

County officials reported 21 new cases on Tuesday.

Ross said all businesses and faith-based or community organizations should review and update their COVID-19 mitigation plans.

"They really need to get out those original guidance documents that were sent out in the beginning of April," she said. "Screening employees coming into the doors, making sure people aren't coming to work symptomatic, making sure they stay home, lightening up their sick leave policies to allow employees to stay home if they're ill."

She said the announcement of new COVID-19 mitigation measures from Des Moines couldn't have come at a better time.