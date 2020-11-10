Mahomes piles up big numbers at Arrowhead – on Election Day

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes piled up some big numbers at Arrowhead Stadium last week, and not just on Sunday when he threw for four touchdowns in a 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Mahomes and his foundation chipped in to help pay for 40 voting machines so his home stadium could serve as a giant polling place on Election Day. Mahomes said he voted for the first time this year as did Broncos star linebacker Von Miller. The AFC West rivals were among the NFL players helping to get out the vote in 2020.