Man charged after southwest Missouri woman beaten to death

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) — A 46-year-old southwest Missouri man has been charged with second-murder after a woman he had a relationship was beaten to death. Shane Mackey was charged after 42-year-old Racheal Sanders was found dead in her home in Republic on Monday. Court documents say Mackey and Sanders were in a relationship. Officers sent to the house found Mackey trying to give Sanders CPR in a house that was in disarray and blood spattered. Mackey reportedly gave police conflicting versions of what happened before he was arrested in Sanders’ death. A probable cause statement says Mackey was arrested for domestic assault seven times between 2002 and 2013.