Miller-Meeks takes lead in Iowa’s District 2 congressional race

IOWA (KWWL) -- Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is leading Democrat Rita Hart in the race for U.S. House District 2.

According to the Secretary of State's website, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Miller-Meeks is leading by 34 votes.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Miller-Meeks has 196,779 total votes. Hart has 196,745 total votes.

Secretary of State, Paul Pate, and Lucas County Auditor, Julie Masters, will hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss unofficial election results in one Lucas County precinct.

Rita Hart's campaign released the following statement on new reporting out of Lucas County:

“As we have said all along, the most important part of this process is that we get this right, and that our election officials not put expediency ahead of accuracy with Iowans’ voices at stake. Over the last several days, multiple consequential errors have materialized in this race that have serious implications for the district’s future representation. Given multiple errors found in Jasper and Lucas counties at the eleventh hour, the counties should take special care to ensure that they have accurately counted every ballot and the totals are correct. It is outrageous that Lucas would identify a race defining change in the middle of the night the night before the county canvass, six days after the election, and then rush to certify results just hours later before accuracy has been ensured. Given the mistakes we’ve seen so far, the counties should not adopt results until they have taken the time needed to make sure they are absolutely correct. Anything less will perpetuate doubt around this election.” Zach Meunier, Rita Hart for Iowa campaign manager

On Friday, Secretary Pate requested a hand-count audit in the Clear Creek-Poweshiek precinct in Jasper County. He also requested a traditional recount of the entire county after a reporting error.