Northeast Missouri nursing students face COVID-19 as they enter the workforce

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Staff at a Northeast Missouri nursing program said their students are ready to answer Governor Parson's call for more nurses to enter the workforce.

As nurses in training finished up their time at Hannibal-LaGrange University, officials with the nursing program said many of them will be graduating with significant real life experience dealing with COVID-19.

Nursing students like Jazmin Adams said when the COVID-19 pandemic started at first it wasn't clear if students like her would be able to do their normal training at hospitals like Hannibal regional, but she says things have changed.

"We're in the hospital and really getting to see the nitty gritty in there," said Adams.

She said things are a little different than normal however.

"I feel like we don't really get to see as much as we normally would. There are some stipulations. There are some observations that we haven't been able to go to because of COVID," said Adams.

She said her and her peers have been training on the front lines, helping do things like monitor vitals while nurses are taking care of critical situations.

Director of Craigmiles School of Nursing Anne Riggs said initially they were not allowed in.

"However, I think is things have evolved especially over the summer. They realize how important and how valuable the students are so when we came back this fall we knew that we were going to be able to continue with our clinical partners," said Riggs.

She said it's a vital part of their training and now Governor Mike Parson is making it easier for the students to get their licenses.

"I think the governor allowing that having that opportunity to break down some of those barriers between that the different states is going to be a big help and getting people employed a lot quicker," said Riggs.

Adams said seeing the staffing struggles across the nation right now make her more dedicated to the path she chose.

"This just like reconfirms that this is what I want to do and that I'm meant to do," said Adams.

Riggs said some of the COVID-19 funding available to certain types of universities hasn't been available at HLGU.

Govenor Parson spoke last week saying he's taking away some of the red tape when it comes to getting a license just as more students prepare to graduate from Hannibal La-Grange University in May.

Some of the changes made include relaxing some guidelines for the type and amount of training needed and making it so more nursing licenses from other states can be used in Missouri.

Riggs said they're also providing equipment assistance to Hannibal Regional as well in the form of some of their beds used at the school for classes.

She said originally the hospital took some of the beds, but returned them when things didn't get bad right away.

"However, as things have progressed and our cases have increased the need at Hannibal Regional Hospital has actually become a concern," said Riggs, "and so, last week they came and got 10 of our beds, and certainly if they need more there are a few more here.