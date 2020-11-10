Pancreatic cancer: What makes it so deadly

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek passed away this week from his battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Local doctors say it's not as common as you may think, with only 20 people in this part of the Tri-states diagnosed each year.

But doctors say once it's discovered, it may be too late.

Quincy resident Dana Golden says her mother was active, didn't smoke and was healthy.

After going to the hospital with what she thought was a stomach ache, it turned out to be stage four pancreatic cancer.

"Finally what ended up with her diagnosis was she ended up in the hospital with blood clots," Golden said. "And that's when we had found that it had spread from her pancreas, to her lungs, liver and bones."

Golden says her mother was diagnosed in May 2016 and passed away in July 2017 shortly after ending treatment.

Quincy Medical Group Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Michael Fallon says although pancreatic cancer is not that common, with 60-thousand people diagnosed each year in the U.S., it is deadly. Five in six people don't make it.

"The five year survival rate, which is kind of what we measure, with regard to cancer survival is only about 10 percent or less," Fallon said.

He says it's hard to detect early as there are no symptoms in the early stages.

On top of that, it's difficult for doctors to treat and screen.

"Following people closely means what screening protocols can you put them through and that's our challenge with pancreatic cancer," Fallon explained. "We don't have a great one right now."

Golden says she will continue her mother's fight by bringing awareness.

"The more we can get out there about the need for research and the need for money for new treatments," Golden explained. "That's the only way things are going to change."

Fallon says most people are diagnosed at stage 3 and 4 before they even realize there's a problem.



He says the best ways to prevention comes down to behavioral traits like diet, exercise, stress relief, and no smoking.



He says warning signs to watch for are sudden yellowing of skin, pale stools, loss of appetite, weight loss and severe stomach pain.