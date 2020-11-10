Parents concerned COVID will force Macomb schools to remote learning again

MACOMB (WGEM) -- Parents in Macomb said Monday they are worried that the school district might have to return to all-remote learning to mitigate the growing spread of COVID-19 in McDonough County.

The need for in-person learning for one Macomb parent is crucial.

"Both kids, Sergio and Lucas, they need a special education," parent Sergio Cannabate said.

Cannabate has two students with special needs. Right now, one attends class in-person four days a week, and the other goes twice a week.

He said the hybrid learning plan is already tough.

"We are not just taking care of the homework," Cannabate said. "We want our kids to learn."

Cannabate said each time he sees more positive COVID cases in the community, his concern over in-person learning grows because the schools might have to go back to all-remote learning.

"Ah, that would change everything," Cannabate said. "Because of my job, I need to travel every week. So my wife would stay here with two kids with special education needs. Probably not the best option, it's not even an option."

The concern is top of mind for McDonough County Emergency Management Director Edgar Rodriquez as well.

"When we have a number of staff, either teachers or school nurses or cooks, that affects operations," Rodriguez said. "If they can't provide meals to the kids, they will shut down."

Rodriguez said with recent daily case counts in the double digits, he is sounding the alarm. He said it's more important now than ever that people mask up and stay away from large crowds.

"If we don't do that, unfortunately, they're going to have to close," Rodriguez said. "I also have kids that I'll have to figure out where they're going to go on a daily basis, while I do my work here."

It's a plea from parents to the community, so their kids can continue getting the best education possible.

"Kids need to learn," Rodriguez said. "All the tools and the resources are in the school with the teachers."

Rodriguez said right now, the concern with COVID cases is within the staff in the school district.

We reached out to Macomb School District administrators Monday to get a better idea of the number of cases, and find out about any plans they might have, but they told WGEM they did not have time for an interview.

The McDonough County Health Department online dashboard showed 198 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday.