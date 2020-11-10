Peru’s swears in new leader as political turmoil hits nation

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru has a new president — a man who is unknown to most and was recently accused of trying to secure the military’s support in a congressional effort to boot the nation’s last leader out over unproven corruption allegations. Businessman and former head of Congress Manuel Merino placed his hand on a Bible Tuesday and swore to carry out the remainder of the current presidential term, which is set to expire in July of next year. Merino’s swearing in was met with anger, resignation and protests on the streets of Peru’s capital a day after Congress voted to oust popular President Martín Vizcarra.