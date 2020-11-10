Police: Man dies in suburban St. Louis crash, 2 workers hit

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood say a man has died after crashing his vehicle, hitting two landscaping workers who were seriously injured. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the crash happened Monday morning along North Hanley Road. Hazelwood police say the man was driving south on the road, where the right lane was closed, when he hit the two workers. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the two workers suffered serious injuries, but are expected to recover.