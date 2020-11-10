Police: Man livestreamed part of fatal New Mexico shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a man after police say he fatally shot two people and streamed part of the assault on Facebook. New Mexico State Police said in a statement Monday that 23-year-old Alejandro Alirez of Las Vegas was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including first-degree murder. Police said his 33-year-old girlfriend Cristal Cervantes and her 89-year-old grandfather Victor Cervantes died at the scene. San Miguel County Sheriff’s deputies originally responded after being called by Alirez’s mother. Alirez allegedly told officers he believed he was being molested in his sleep. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Alirez who could comment on his behalf.