Police say man shot to death in suburban Kansas City

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City say a man has been shot to death inside a fast-food restaurant. Police in Blue Springs say the shooting happened Monday night at a McDonald’s on Highway 7, south of Interstate 70. Station KCTV reports that officers called to the scene found a man inside a restaurant bathroom with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Police have not yet released the victim’s name. No arrests had been reported by Tuesday morning, but police say they’re looking for two suspects.