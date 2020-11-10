Polish cardinal chastised by Vatican hospitalized

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media report that a prominent Polish cardinal recently chastised by the Vatican is hospitalized and unconscious. The 97-year-old retired Archbishop Henryk Gulbinowicz was sanctioned by the Vatican last week after he was accused of sexually abusing a seminarian and of covering up abuse in another case. The Vatican’s embassy in Poland said Friday that Gulbinowicz, the retired archbishop of Wroclaw, has been forbidden from using his bishop’s insignia and participating in any religious celebrations or public events. The once well-respected cardinal, who supported Poland’s pro-democracy Solidarity movement in the 1980s, has also been denied the right to have a cathedral burial service or to be buried in a cathedral.