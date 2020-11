QUINCY (WGEM) -- A semi tractor trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon on I-172 near Highway 57.

The semi was headed north on I-172 near the Marblehead exit when the crash occurred around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy wind and rain were present at the time and firefighters believe heavy wind contributed to the crash.

No injuries were reported but the driver had been trapped inside the cab until first responders arrived.