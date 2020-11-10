Severe Threat Subsides, Cooler Week Ahead

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was in effect across the Tri-State area has been cancelled. In addition to that, the wind advisory has been cancelled for several counties as well. Winds will remain somewhat gusty through Tuesday evening as westerly winds bring in cooler air however those winds will begin to die down Tuesday night.

As the cold front has passed through, temperatures will also continue to drop and will dip into the low to mid 30's Tuesday night. Skies will clear for Veterans Day Wednesday with high temperatures hovering around the 50 degree mark. A brief warm up brings temperatures close to 60 degrees Thursday before another weak cold front drops temps back into the 40's on Friday.

More rain is in the forecast through the day Saturday and into Sunday morning before another cold front will move through the area. Temps over the weekend will warm into the upper 50's before being knocked back down into the lower 50's to start the week.