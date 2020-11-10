Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:04 PM CST until TUE 1:45 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Clark County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Henry County in southeastern Iowa…

Western Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa…

Lee County in southeastern Iowa…

North central Clark County in northeastern Missouri…

* Until 145 PM CST.

* At 103 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Donnellson to near Kahoka,

moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, West Burlington, New London,

Mediapolis, West Point, Danville, Donnellson, Salem, Middletown,

Franklin, St. Paul, New Boston, Pilot Grove, Croton, Iowa Army

Ammunition Plant, Lowell, Denmark, Houghton and Revere.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH