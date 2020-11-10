Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:45 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Lee County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN DES MOINES AND

NORTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CST…

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for

southeastern Iowa.