Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST

FOR NORTHWESTERN PIKE…CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL

ILLINOIS AND NORTHEASTERN RALLS COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI…

At 150 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near La Harpe to Tennessee to 6 miles east of Quincy

Regional Airport, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Quincy, Quincy Regional Airport, Payson, Mendon, Fall Creek, Adams,

Burton, Hull, Loraine, Plainville, Woodville, Coatsburg, Columbus,

Saverton, Paloma, Seehorn, Fowler and Ilasco.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 172 between exits 2 and 19.

Interstate 72 between exits 4 and 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH