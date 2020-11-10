Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:07 PM CST until TUE 2:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Lewis County

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Pike County in west central Illinois…

Western Adams County in west central Illinois…

Northeastern Ralls County in northeastern Missouri…

Northeastern Marion County in northeastern Missouri…

Northeastern Lewis County in northeastern Missouri…

* Until 200 PM CST.

* At 106 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles northwest of Canton to near La Grange to 7

miles northwest of Perry, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Quincy, Hannibal, Canton, Quincy Regional Airport, Payson, Mendon,

La Grange, Fall Creek, Adams, Burton, Ursa, Hull, Loraine,

Plainville, Woodville, Lima, Coatsburg, Columbus, Meyer and

Marblehead.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 172 between exits 2 and 19.

Interstate 72 between exits 4 and 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH