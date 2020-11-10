Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Knox County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FOR

NORTHERN KNOX COUNTY…

At 1120 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brashear,

moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Edina, Colony, Greensburg, Hurdland and Baring.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH