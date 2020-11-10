Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:45 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Shelby County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST

FOR BOONE…WESTERN AUDRAIN…SHELBY…NORTHWESTERN CALLAWAY AND

MONROE COUNTIES…

At 1215 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles north of Clarence to 6 miles north of Midway,

moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters estimate 60 mph winds in Renick.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Columbia, Mexico, Centralia, Shelbina, Paris, Hallsville, Auxvasse,

Sturgeon, Clarence, Madison, Shelbyville, Rocheport, Murry, Midway,

Maud, Woodlawn, Granville, Emden, Harrisburg and Hunnewell.

This also includes Finger Lakes State Park, Union Covered Bridge

Historic Site, and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site.

This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 115 and 148.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH