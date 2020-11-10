Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:30 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Lewis County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CST

FOR KNOX…NORTH CENTRAL SHELBY AND WESTERN LEWIS COUNTIES…

At 1213 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of

Plevna, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Edina, La Belle, Knox City, Plevna, Colony, Steffenville, Novelty and

Newark.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH