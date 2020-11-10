 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 12:27 PM CST until TUE 1:15 PM CST

12:27 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Knox

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Knox County

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Knox County in northeastern Missouri…
Northeastern Shelby County in northeastern Missouri…
Western Lewis County in northeastern Missouri…

* Until 115 PM CST.

* At 1223 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plevna,
moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Edina, La Belle, Knox City, Plevna, Colony, Steffenville, Novelty
and Newark.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

