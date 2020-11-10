 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:15 PM CST

12:45 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Lewis

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Lewis County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST
FOR WESTERN LEWIS COUNTY…

At 1244 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
Colony, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
La Belle and Steffenville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

