Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:15 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Lewis County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CST

FOR WESTERN LEWIS COUNTY…

At 1244 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Colony, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

La Belle and Steffenville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH