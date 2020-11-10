Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 12:27 PM CST until TUE 1:15 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Shelby County
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Knox County in northeastern Missouri…
Northeastern Shelby County in northeastern Missouri…
Western Lewis County in northeastern Missouri…
* Until 115 PM CST.
* At 1223 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plevna,
moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Edina, La Belle, Knox City, Plevna, Colony, Steffenville, Novelty
and Newark.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH