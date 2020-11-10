Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 12:27 PM CST until TUE 1:15 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Shelby County

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Knox County in northeastern Missouri…

Northeastern Shelby County in northeastern Missouri…

Western Lewis County in northeastern Missouri…

* Until 115 PM CST.

* At 1223 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plevna,

moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Edina, La Belle, Knox City, Plevna, Colony, Steffenville, Novelty

and Newark.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH