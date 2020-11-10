Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 12:41 PM CST until TUE 1:30 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Marion County

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Boone County in central Missouri…

Western Audrain County in central Missouri…

Western Marion County in northeastern Missouri…

Shelby County in northeastern Missouri…

Northwestern Callaway County in central Missouri…

Monroe County in northeastern Missouri…

* Until 130 PM CST.

* At 1241 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Emden to near Columbia, moving northeast at 55

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Columbia, Mexico, Centralia, Monroe City, Shelbina, Paris, Warren,

Hallsville, Auxvasse, Sturgeon, Madison, Shelbyville, Murry,

Midway, Maud, Woodlawn, Granville, Emden, Philadelphia and

Hunnewell.

This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 117 and 148.

This also includes Finger Lakes State Park, Union Covered Bridge

Historic Site, and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH