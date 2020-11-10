Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:30 PM CST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:30 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Hancock County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CST
FOR WESTERN HANCOCK…SOUTH CENTRAL LEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARK
COUNTIES…
At 120 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Niota to near Hamilton to 7 miles southwest of West
Point, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Fort Madison, Keokuk, Nauvoo, Hamilton, Warsaw, Montrose, West Point,
Alexandria, Niota, Elvaston, Basco, Keokuk Airport, Gregory Landing,
Tioga, Sutter, Nauvoo State Park, Stillwell, Summitville, Mooar and
Bluff Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH