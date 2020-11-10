Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:30 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Lee County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CST

FOR WESTERN HANCOCK…SOUTH CENTRAL LEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARK

COUNTIES…

At 120 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Niota to near Hamilton to 7 miles southwest of West

Point, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Madison, Keokuk, Nauvoo, Hamilton, Warsaw, Montrose, West Point,

Alexandria, Niota, Elvaston, Basco, Keokuk Airport, Gregory Landing,

Tioga, Sutter, Nauvoo State Park, Stillwell, Summitville, Mooar and

Bluff Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH