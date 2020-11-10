Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:30 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Lewis County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CST

FOR EASTERN LEWIS COUNTY…

At 1258 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles south of Kahoka to Maywood, moving east at 50

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Canton, La Grange, Ewing, Maywood and Monticello.

This also includes Wakonda State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH