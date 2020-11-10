Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:30 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Lewis County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CST
FOR EASTERN LEWIS COUNTY…
At 1258 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 miles south of Kahoka to Maywood, moving east at 50
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Canton, La Grange, Ewing, Maywood and Monticello.
This also includes Wakonda State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread
significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately
likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant
property damage.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH