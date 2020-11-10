Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 12:51 PM CST until TUE 1:30 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Marion County

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Marion County in northeastern Missouri…

Lewis County in northeastern Missouri…

* Until 130 PM CST.

* At 1251 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles east of Colony to near Ewing, moving east at

50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Canton, La Grange, Lewistown, Ewing, Maywood and Monticello.

This also includes Wakonda State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH