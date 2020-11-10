Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:45 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Ralls County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CST

FOR RALLS…NORTHEASTERN AUDRAIN…CENTRAL MARION AND EASTERN MONROE

COUNTIES…

At 108 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Maywood to near Monroe City to near Santa Fe,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Hannibal, Vandalia, Palmyra, Monroe City, Santa Fe, New London,

Perry, Center, Farber, Rensselaer, Spaulding, Taylor, Saverton, The

Landing, Florida and Ilasco.

This also includes Mark Twain Lake Recreational Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH