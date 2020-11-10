Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:28 PM CST until TUE 2:15 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Lee County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Henderson County in west central Illinois…

Warren County in west central Illinois…

Southern Mercer County in northwestern Illinois…

Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa…

Southeastern Louisa County in southeastern Iowa…

Northeastern Lee County in southeastern Iowa…

* Until 215 PM CST.

* At 127 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Mediapolis to near Dallas City, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Burlington, Fort Madison, Monmouth, Aledo, Oquawka, West

Burlington, Burgess, Mediapolis, Roseville, Viola, Dallas City,

Stronghurst, Morning Sun, Kirkwood, Keithsburg, Little York,

Middletown, Carman, Biggsville and Gladstone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH