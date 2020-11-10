Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:15 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Hancock County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CST

FOR EASTERN HANCOCK AND MCDONOUGH COUNTIES…

At 144 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Disco to 7 miles east of Burnside to near Bowen,

moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Macomb, Carthage, Bushnell, Colchester, La Harpe, Dallas City,

Blandinsville, Augusta, Bowen, Industry, Good Hope, Prairie City,

Bardolph, West Point, Ferris, Tennessee, Sciota, Colusa, Western

Illinois University and Adrian.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

the Quad Cities.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH