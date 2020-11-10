Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:15 PM CST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:15 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Mcdonough County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CST
FOR EASTERN HANCOCK AND MCDONOUGH COUNTIES…
At 144 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Disco to 7 miles east of Burnside to near Bowen,
moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Macomb, Carthage, Bushnell, Colchester, La Harpe, Dallas City,
Blandinsville, Augusta, Bowen, Industry, Good Hope, Prairie City,
Bardolph, West Point, Ferris, Tennessee, Sciota, Colusa, Western
Illinois University and Adrian.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
the Quad Cities.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH